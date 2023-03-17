3 hours ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has opened fire on a former Board secretary of the club Ernest Thompson for inciting the supporters against the club's hierarchy.

According to Nyaho Tamakloe, recent comments made by Thompson mean that he does not have good intentions about the club.

He says that as a former director of the club, Ernest Thompson should know better instead of pitting the supporters against the top hierarchy.

The former board secretary last week was in agreement with the supporters of the club's decision that prevented their Serbian coach from holding training and sacked him from their training grounds prior to their win against Asante Kotoko.

While commenting on that, Ernest Thompson urged the hierarchy to accommodate input from the supporters who are in his words the real owners of the team in order to prevent agitation and a possible future takeover of the club.

According to Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, the former board secretary's comments were unfortunate and it shows he does not have the club at heart.

“His statement shows clearly that he has no good intensions for Accra Hearts of Oak and this is unfortunate particularly when he has once been a member of management,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview

Despite backing the action to restrain Coach Matic from training the team, the Hearts director said the aggrieved supporters used an inappropriate channel in their bid to get their grievances resolved.

He advised that instead of inciting fans and making unpleasant comments about the club, Mr Thompson should rather channel that energy into mobilising the supporters to buy majority shares in the club since it was a limited liability company.

“As a limited liability, the club is in the hands of the majority shareholder and until any other member of the club, or a group of people in the club buys the biggest shares and take over the club, they need to respect and appreciate the effort of the current leadership.

“I'd rather prefer that those who want to run the club from afar to quickly organise themselves and buy the largest share to enable them have a say in the club”.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said Hearts was undergoing phases of development under the leadership of the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, who, as the majority shareholder, had invested so much to improve the facilities and structures of the club