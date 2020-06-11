51 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, born Christiana Adwoa Twene and formerly known as Christiana Love, has released a new set of photos with her husband, Nana Yaw Frankie.

The beautiful photos were released on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in celebration of the couple’s marriage anniversary.

According to her, today (June 11, 2020) marks exactly eight years since they got married.

Sharing the photos on her official Facebook page, she wrote: “Together as one. Happy 8th Marriage anniversary (Fam. Nana Franke).”