38 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse Obaapa Christy has taken a bold step in the music industry with the release of her 15th studio album, “Odeneho” (The Sovereign One), featuring renowned rapper Sarkodie.

The album, launched on July 31, 2025, is more than just a collection of songs – it’s a spiritual journey that explores themes of hope, worship, thanksgiving, and personal breakthrough.

A Spiritual Crossover

The collaboration between Obaapa Christy and Sarkodie on the track “Odeneho” has generated significant buzz, with Sarkodie describing it as a “testimony” and a “bucket list achievement”.

Obaapa Christy noted that Sarkodie’s emotional delivery on the track is a testament to his love for God.

The music video teaser has gone viral, sparking curiosity and anticipation for the full video, which promises to be more than just a visual – it’s a testimony.

Album Highlights

“Odeneho” features 12 tracks, including:

– “No Weapon”, a soul-piercing message of resilience and spiritual warfare with an official video set for release on September 4, 2025

– “Gyae Su” ft. Brother Sammy, a cry of comfort

– “Thank You Jesus” ft. Junior (Obaapa Christy’s 2nd Son), a celebration of gratitude

– “Yesu Mo”, “Waye Yie Nwom Ni”, and “Omma Me Nte Nhwe”, solo works full of depth and fire

Launch Event

The album launch event at the Alisa Hotel in Accra was a historic night of worship, testimonies, and heartfelt music, attended by celebrities, politicians, and spiritual leaders.

Notable attendees included Kwabena Kwabena, Dr. Likee, Andy Dosty, and former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Obaapa Christy’s Mission

Obaapa Christy shared that her decision to release a full album was both personal and spiritual, driven by her desire to offer a “full spiritual meal” rather than just “snacks”.

She believes gospel music is not just about trends, but about truth, and her mission is to uplift souls and draw people closer to God.