There is a massive shake up currently underway at Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea with long serving club president Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah being reassigned as the Executive Chairman and also a director of the club.

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have a new owner after the club was acquired by business mogul and politician Bernard Amofah Jantuah.

Berekum Chelsea has been in financial doldrums ever since their President Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh departed the club some years ago.

Bernard Amofah Jantuah is a businessman based in the United States of America and is into ocean/air freight services and is the CEO of Baltimore-based Benamof Logistics LLB.

He will be assisted by the President of Berry Ladies FC, Mrs Gifty Oware Mensah who has significantly changed the face of women's football with her innovative management styles.

The business magnate according to reports concluded the final details of the take over on Friday night after months of negotiations between the parties.

Berekum Chelsea won the Ghana Premier League under the watch of former President Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh and reached the group stages of the CAF Champions Leagu but things have never been the same since Mr Kyeremeh left the club for Canada.

Nana Kwame Nketiah has since then been the sole financier of the club but has been given a helping hand with the arrival of the businessman/politician.

Berekum Chelsea is currently placed 15th on the league log and have an outstanding match against Hearts of Oak