A private health facility, the Advanced Bodysculpt Centre popularly known as the Obengfo Hospital has been closed down again after suffering similar ordeal in the past.

This time, the facility was closed down by the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HFRA) for allegedly practising without a license.

This was after a banter ensued between the health regulatory authority and management of the Bodysculpt Centre over its legibility to operate as a health facility.

Registrar of HFRA, Dr. Philip Bannor addressed the media after the exercise.

In his address, he opined that the decision was a very difficult one for him to take, but he was required to enforce the law.

Dr. Philip Bannor further insisted that the agency had given negligent health facilities a six-month grace period to right any wrong but some of them failed to utilize the opportunity given them.

“We have had to take this decision against a colleague who is working hard in his view to operate a private health facility. But for me as a regulator, I often describe myself to be having two hearts which includes enforcing the law and the other responsibility is also to offer information to proprietors and owners of health facilities and by that, I guide them as to how they can be in compliance with the law.”

“All the facilities that we are going to visit today have had six months to come in compliance with the law. Some of them we have had roundtable meetings with them on what to do but are compelled to make this difficult decision that we had to make.”

‘You patronize Obengfo services at your own risk’ – Medical Council to Ghanaians

The Medical and Dental Council in 2019 cautioned the public to desist from patronizing the services of Obengfo health facility.

This was because the Council had insisted that the owner of the facility, Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, had not been licensed to practise as a body sculpting specialist.

Dr. Obengfo was in that same year acquitted by a court after he was charged for operating an unlicensed health facility and for being an unregistered practitioner.

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was, in December 2016, also arrested over the same issue after the Dental and Medical Council said it had received several complaints of medical complications from some persons who had patronized the facility.

Source: citifmonline