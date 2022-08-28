1 hour ago

A thick crowd of market women welcomed Kwadjo Asante, MP for the Suhum constituency, as he stormed the place for a working visit.

The women, after hearing the their MP was coming to the market, rushed from their shops to welcome him amidst songs to appraise him.

In a brief interaction, the MP Aassured them of his support to help boost their operations at the market.

He told them to stay calm as the President, Nana Akufo-Addo as working tirelessly to stabilize the Ghanaian economy.

He used the opportunity to inspect some security and electrification projects that his outfit has embarked on in the market.

Hon. Oboafo Kwadjo Asante commended the traders for ensuring peaceful coexistence and entreated them to live peacefully among themselves.

He also promised to facilitate the completion of the market fence wall, adding that he would employ some persons as security officers for the safety of their property and goods.

He donated two pairs of megaphone requested by the market women to enhance information dissemination in the market.

"Market in every community is very important that is where we eat and buy everything so occasionally as leaders we need to visit them and speak to the leadership of the market.

"They told us a lot concerning some challenges they are facing; and by the grace of God, we have been able to solve many of them," Hon. Asante said in his interaction.

He promised, "We'll make sure all that is left will be provided for them in no time since they are our mothers, we need them, they also help us in our political discourse."

"We have started the slaughterhouse, now the base is set, we've done the foundation, within one month the structure must be ready so we are on course," he disclosed.

The MP was accompanied by the Constituency Party chairman, Frederick Ofosu, and some of the executives.