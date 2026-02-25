19 hours ago

An Obrachire Senior High School student, Akpekakovi Fiadzigbe, has demanded the arrest and prosecution of peers responsible for a violent attack during a district inter-schools athletics competition in Agona Swedru, Central Region.

Fiadzigbe suffered facial injuries and lost a tooth after being allegedly pelted with stones by students of Swedru School of Business.

A video of the incident circulating widely on social media shows the student being struck while others reportedly stepped on him, with some attackers fleeing the scene.

Speaking to TV3 after being discharged from hospital, Fiadzigbe said the attack was unprovoked:

“They threw stones at me when I was looking for a place to sit to use the medicine on my eye. It happened unexpectedly… I didn’t do anything.”

“I want them to be arrested and anything the government wants to do to them.”

He added that he was unaware of any tension prior to the assault and insisted he had not provoked anyone. On the desired outcome, Fiadzigbe stated:In response, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of three students connected to the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education condemned the violence, describing it as “unacceptable” and contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship.

Both agencies have called for strict enforcement of the law against those involved.

In light of the attack, all ongoing inter-school sporting activities in the Central Region have been suspended, pending a review and the introduction of enhanced security measures.

Education authorities are now under increased pressure to ensure the safety of students at competitions and prevent competitive rivalry from escalating into violence.