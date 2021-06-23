6 hours ago

Some developers of Obuasi Airport Residential Area have expressed shock over the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) failure to hand over Chinese illegal miners to the Kumasi High Court.

According to them, the Ghana immigration service was supposed to submit the Chinese nationals; namely Wen Shi Li, Huang Shen Jun, Li De Hao and Lan Hai Song to the Kumasi High Court on 14th February 2022 for proceedings over the destruction of their farmlands via illegal mining.

Recall that, a Kumasi High Court ruled against four Chinese nationals, namely; Wen Shi Li, Huang Shen Jun, Li De Hao and Lan Hai Song over their involvement in illegal mining activities on a 40-acre land of Obuasi-based Seidu Fanzia School believed to be property of the developers of Obuasi Airport Residential Area.

The court ruled against the four for using deceptive means to validate their stay and working without the required permits. The court therefore ordered their deportation.

With reference to appeal court judgment on 23/06/2021, which Justice Domakyaareh (MRS) JA, Justice Alex B. Poru- S.K.A Asiedu (JA) directed the Ashanti Regional Commander of the Kumasi Ghana Immigration Service to suspend the execution of the deportation of the Chinese nationals. They were detained in the Kumasi Immigration Service custody and were expected to be submitted to court on 14th February 2022 for final ruling.

Expressing their grievances over the case in an interview, the residents stated that the Ghana Immigration Service did not show up in court nor were the Chinese nationals brought up.

“We’ve gone to the court 7 to 8 times but the Ghana Immigration Service didn't submit the Chinese to the court.” They further explained.

The Obuasi residents alleged that the GIS have freed the Chinese because they have seen them multiple times going about their illegal activities.

“What surprised us the most is that, the Chinese whom we thought were under the custody of Kumasi Ghana Immigration Service were seen around the court premises confirming the rumours we heard that the Chinese had been freed? We’ve pictures proving that the Chinese are not in prison as court demands and we followed them closely and noticed that they are still performing their illegal mining activities in various sites.

We want the public to know how dishonest the Kumasi Ghana Immigration Service has been to us the developers of the Obuasi Airport Residential Area following our pending court proceedings being held in Kumasi high court.” They indicated.

The developers of Obuasi Airport Residential Area are supposed to appear before the Kumasi High Court on March 17, 2022 and are expecting the GIS to come along with the Chinese.