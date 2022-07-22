12 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah has cautioned residents and the general public against persons pretending to be him on popular social media platform, Facebook.

Mr. Adansi-Bonah gave the caution during an interview with the media after delivering his sessional address at a General Assembly meeting in Obuasi.

The caution according to the MCE has been necessitated by a series of complaints he has received about the nefarious activities of the impersonators hiding behind fake accounts in his name.

The Obuasi MCE said the impersonators were hiding behind his identity and Facebook name’ Elijah Adansi-Bonah’, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who fell for their gimmicks and pretense of helping them get employed in the security services.

He distanced himself from having anything to do with the fake accounts.

He further strongly cautioned the public to cease any form of engagement with the faceless individuals behind the fake accounts. He added that anyone who continued was doing so at their own risk.

He said he has reported the matter to the Police and warned the impersonators to refrain from the illegality.

New Divisional police station in Obuasi

The MCE in his Sessional address to the Assembly hinted that the Assembly has a plan to construct a Divisional Police station in Obuasi and has since acquired a two-acre land at Bidiem for this purpose.

Again, he said the Assembly has held discussions with Nananom and Ghana Police Service for a Police Training School in the Municipality.

Giving account on the security situation, the MCE said the municipality has been peaceful as a result of effective collaboration between the police command and other security agencies.

He said, “the Security services in its quest to maintain the existing peace within the Municipality has employee strategies such as Day and night patrols, snap checks, crime detection, arrest and prosecution of offenders as well as the provision of security at vital installations and institutions within the Obuasi enclave”.

Work on Obuasi Trauma Hospital progressing steadily

Mr. ElijahAdansi-Bonah underscored the importance of the 100- bed Trauma Hospital in Bidiem in the Obuasi Municipality.

He said the project which is progressing steadily will not only serve the people of Obuasi but its surrounding Districts.

The hospital project would have three operating theatres, recovery rooms, resuscitation room, plaster room and a diagnostic center.

The project, the MCE reiterated is expected to be completed within the stipulated 30 months period.

Source: Sampson Manu | ISD | Obuasi