4 days ago

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has confirmed the conviction and sentencing of two men involved in a high-profile robbery case following extensive investigations and a full trial at the Bekwai Circuit Court.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the convicts, Francis Oppong, also known as Kwame Abuu, and Francis Nyamekye, also known as Amearo, were found guilty of their roles in a violent robbery that occurred in December 2023.

They faced charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, aiding and abetting robbery, and robbery, under Sections 23(1), 20(1), and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The two suspects were first arraigned on January 30, 2024, at the Bekwai Circuit Court following thorough investigations by the police, who gathered evidence over an extended period.

After a full trial, the court on January 5, 2026, convicted the accused. Francis Oppong was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour, while Francis Nyamekye received a 25-year term with hard labour. Both sentences are to be served at the Kumasi Central Prison.

The police said the robbery took place on December 16, 2023, at Kyekyewere near Obuasi, targeting a small-scale miner. Investigations revealed that the convicts, along with accomplices still at large, conspired to attack the victim.

Francis Oppong, a resident of Kyekyewere, reportedly monitored the victim’s movements, providing crucial intelligence that enabled the gang to carry out the raid on the victim’s residence and mining site, during which the victim was assaulted and injured.

Stolen items included a pump-action gun, a Huawei mobile phone valued at GH¢1,200, 18 pounds of gold estimated at GH¢100,000, and GH¢2,000 in cash.