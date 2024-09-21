3 hours ago

Members of the Democracy Hub and some aggrieved youth have hit the streets to protest against the government despite objections from the Ghana Police Service on the route for the 3-day protest.

A video shared by Joy News on their official X page on Saturday, September 21, 2024, shows some protestors ripping down banners and flags from streetlights and setting them on fire.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the Ghana Police Service and Democracy Hub, organisers of the 'Occupy Julorbi House Demo', failed to reach an agreement for the venue for the latter's planned 3 -day demonstration.

A statement issued by the police on Friday, September 20, 2024, noted that during a meeting between the two entities Friday morning, the police asked Democracy Hub to propose alternative locations, however, they rejected the alternative locations proposed to them.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service announced that several major roads in the Greater Accra Region will be blocked.

According to the police, the blockage of the roads is part of its Police Special Operations in the region from September 21 to 24, 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 20, the police outlined the affected routes and traffic diversions, with officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) deployed to assist motorists.

“We urge pedestrians to avoid using the stretch from the AU Roundabout to 37 Roundabout. Alternative arrangements would be made for persons accessing the 37 Military Hospital, TV3 and individuals accessing their homes in the affected enclave during the period,” the statement added.

Tensions between the police and Democracy Hub escalated on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, when the police secured an injunction from the Accra High Court to prevent the group from holding their 3-day protest at Revolution Square, located in front of the Jubilee House.

