2 days ago

MP for Akim Oda, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has announced a new support scheme for cocoa producers in his constituency. The emergency social intervention fund, according to Mr. Acquah, is intended to alleviate the current pressure on cocoa farmers in the Akim Oda constituency.

The proposed framework comes amid rising tensions in the country's cocoa sector, with farmers threatening to stage a nationwide demonstration over unpaid monies owed by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for cocoa beans supplied since November 2025.

According to farmers, the extended payment delays have put them in a dire financial situation and made it more difficult for them to pay for necessities like medical care, household bills, and school fees. They are urging COCOBOD and government to step in immediately and pay off the outstanding arrears.

To ease tensions, Hon. Akwasi Acquah declared that he will do everything in his power to raise money for the cocoa farmers in the Oda constituency.

“I have announced an emergency social intervention fund to assuage the suffering of cocoa farmers in my constituency. I will tap from all available sources to ensure that cocoa farmers in my constituency have some money to alleviate the current pressure on them,” he wrote on Facebook.

Many have praised the MP's decision, particularly the farmers in Oda and its surrounding communities, who have expressed enthusiasm for the pledge.

Recently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament expressed concern over what it termed as a developing cocoa crisis, accusing the government and COCOBOD of failing to pay cocoa farmers for produce provided as far back as November 2025.