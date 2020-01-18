2 hours ago

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey has bemoaned the apparent snub from the powers that be when it comes to national team coaching appointments.

The former Anderlecht star who retired long ago has his coaching badges and started his coaching career with newly appointed Black Stars coach C,K Akonnor.

In 2009, Odartey Lamptey and his national team colleague were appointed coaches of Sekondi Eleven Wise but were later sacked before they embarked on another failed stint at Hearts of Oak.

Since then not much has been heard from Odartey Lamptey from the coaching front aside issues with his personal life while his colleague C.K has risen through the ranks having coaches Hearts, Kotoko ,Ashgold and has now been appointed the coach of the senior men's national team.

Nii Odartey Lamptey has however told the Ghana Football Association that his doors are open for national team jobs and believes his former colleague C.K Akonnor will fare well as the new Black Stars coach.

"My door is always opened to the GFA. I am sure if it gets to my time to get an appointment, I will" he told Accra based Angel Fm.