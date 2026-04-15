3 hours ago

Businessman and politician Akwesi Addai Odike has called on government to suspend the rollout of the Publican AI system at Ghana’s ports, insisting that broader stakeholder consultations are needed to avoid confusion and safeguard the country’s trading environment.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, Odike argued that the current implementation approach by the Ministry of Finance could deepen mistrust among traders, especially as key concerns about the system remain unresolved.

He stressed that government must ensure clarity and proper engagement before introducing new digital systems at the ports, warning that unclear processes could create loopholes and distort revenue expectations.

“The government cannot collect non-existent money,” he said, adding that poor communication and lack of understanding of the system could encourage abuse and undermine compliance.

Odike questioned why authorities would introduce such a system without first engaging key stakeholders, including the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations and others who operate within the port and transit trade space.

He noted that many traders are still unfamiliar with the new system, describing it as “obscure” and warning that this could fuel suspicion and informal workarounds.

The businessman also highlighted regional trade competition, cautioning that Ghana risks losing business advantages if reforms are not carefully structured and communicated.

He cited Togo’s free port system as an example, explaining that container owners there are able to sell goods directly at the port, with duties paid later where applicable.

Odike further argued that inconsistencies in policy implementation are placing local traders at a disadvantage, noting that foreign operators often enjoy more flexible trade arrangements, including better access to bonded warehouse facilities.

He called on government to prioritise dialogue with the trading community, stressing that successive administrations have not treated the business sector fairly.

According to him, failure to engage stakeholders adequately could lead to resistance and disrupt trade flows as well as national revenue mobilisation efforts.