1 hour ago

The Abeka District Court on Tuesday remanded into police custody Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, a 38-year-old businessman and landlord, for allegedly shooting and killing his tenant at Ofankor over rent.

Kankam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, will undergo a test for COVID-19 before going into lawful custody.

Provisionally charged with murder, the court, presided over by Ms Adwoa Achaama Ofosu, preserved his plea. Kankam is expected to reappear on June 8.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey said Benjamin Okyere, the deceased, was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M.

Chief Inspector Okyere said Kankam was into real estate and also resided at Ofankor Spot-M.

Prosecution said Okyere was Kankam’s tenant and that two years ago, the deceased rented the apartment and the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.

Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which the accused accepted but later had a change of mind and, therefore, asked Okyere to vacate the apartment, pressurising him to leave and hand over the keys.

On the afternoon of May 25, Kankam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi and went to the residence of Okyere.

Prosecution said on reaching the venue, Kankam alighted from the vehicle and the taxi driver left. He called Okyere at the gate and requested him to hand over the keys of the apartment to him.

Okyere, who knew the behaviour of Kankam, had called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police Officer, on phone to go to his aid.

When Kotah arrived, prosecution said he saw Kankam in possession of the weapon so he got scared; rushed to Okyere’s room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.

Prosecution said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused person and without any provocation from Okyere, Kankam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range, sustaining multiple injuries.

When Kotah heard the gunshot, he came out of the room only to see the accused person running away but Kotah chased him to a distance but became scared and returned to attend to Okyere.

Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later brought to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said Okyere was later rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and they saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the main gate of the deceased apartment.

Prosecution said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and later Kamkam was picked up at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.

Two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, were found in his room.