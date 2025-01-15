2 hours ago

Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated those nominated for regional minister positions.

He expressed the government’s trust in their abilities and hopes they will contribute to the "resetting agenda." Kwetey, who has committed to monitoring the NDC administration, shared his message on social media.

He emphasized the party's belief in the nominees' potential and urged them not to disappoint those who entrusted them with leadership roles.

In his post, Kwetey wrote, “Congratulations to the first batch of Regional Minister nominees by H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

We trust in your leadership to help reset Ghana for progress.” So far, President Mahama has announced ten regional ministers, who will undergo vetting before potentially joining the government.