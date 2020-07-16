1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Mohammed Kudus has finally sealed his move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday.

The player underwent his mandatory medical with the club before penning a five year contract with his new club.

Kudus join Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland after Ajax agreed a record breaking 9 million euros for a Ghanaian teenager.

He has been presented with jersey no.20 at his new club after which he was taken around his new surrounding by Dutch legend and club director Marc Overmars.

Ajax Amsterdam announced the signing of the talented Ghanaian midfielder with a tweet on their official handle.

"Welcome to your new dream, Mohammed!", a Twitter post read.

Kudus Mohammed has been linked with a plethora of clubs in Europe with the likes of Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, RB Leipzig all set to interested in his signature before snubbing them for a move to Ajax.

The Dutch side have a good track record of getting the best out of talented youngsters before flogging them to the moneybags in the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga.