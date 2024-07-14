2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has completed a summer switch from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC to French Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne.

The former WAFA midfielder's transfer will reportedly fetch his old club Wolfsberger €5 million which will go a long way in their summer transfer plans.

Boakye, a 23-year-old forward, has established himself in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 27 appearances this season.

His impressive performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of Saint-Etienne, who seeks to bolster their squad with his talents.

The acquisition of Boakye reflects Saint-Etienne's proactive approach to strengthening their squad following their return to the French top division.

This move to Saint-Etienne presents a significant opportunity for Boakye to showcase his skills in an elite league, and with his talent and experience, he is expected to make a valuable contribution to his new team.

Boakye becomes the club's fourth signing this summer after Yunis Abdelhamid, Ben Old, and Zuriko Davitashvili.