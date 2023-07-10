1 hour ago

Ghana international left-back Baba Rahman has finally reunited with Super League Greece side PAOK FC on a permanent deal from English Premier League club Chelsea FC.

The 29-year-old, who previously played on loan at PAOK in 2021, has again joined the Thessaloniki-based club for the upcoming season.

In an official statement, the club assured Chelsea that they will take good care of the defender.

“PAEK PAOK announces the acquisition of Baba Rahman by transfer from Chelsea. The Ghanaian full-back signed a contract with Dikefalos until June 30, 2026,” parts of the statement from the Greek club said.

Personal terms between PAOK and Baba Rahman were agreed upon long ago, as his parent Chelsea ripped off his one-year contract to facilitate the move.

Baba Rahman has signed a two-year deal with Greek club PAOK and will be seeking to relaunch his stagnated career.

The Ghanaian spent the 2022/23 football season on loan at relegated English Championship side Reading FC.

His contract with Chelsea FC was set to expire on June 30, 2024, but both parties have mutually terminated the deal with Chelsea set to benefit from any future sale while a clause will also be inserted into his PAOK contract which will trigger payments to Chelsea when he plays a certain number of matches.

Rahman initially joined Chelsea in 2015 but has faced challenges in establishing himself at the club with injuries and poor form to blame and has embarked on countless loan spells.

He has since joining Chelsea been loaned out to several clubs including Schalke 04, Stade de Reims, RCD Mallorca, Reading, PAOK Saloniki among others.