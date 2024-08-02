13 hours ago

Kosovo club FC Drita has announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu on a three-year contract.

The move to Europe marks a new chapter in Salifu's career following the end of his contract with the Phobians.

FC Drita confirmed the signing, stating: “Salifu Ibrahim is our newest player. Our club, FC DRITA, is pleased to introduce our newest player, Ghanaian Salifu Ibrahim.

Salifu plays as a midfielder and comes from the Ghana Premier League, where he was part of the Hearts of Oak team for three years.”

Salifu, who joined Hearts of Oak in 2021, was a key figure in their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign and earned both club and league MVP honors.

Over his time with Hearts of Oak, he won five trophies, solidifying his reputation as one of the top midfielders in Ghanaian football.

During the recent Ghana Premier League season, Salifu scored two goals and provided ten assists in 32 appearances, continuing to showcase his quality on the field.

His move to FC Drita represents his first foray into European football, and he is expected to bring his impressive skill set and experience to the Kosovo side.