Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have completed the transfer of former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga.

He joins Medeama on a two and half year deal as announced by the mauve and yellows on Thursday.

The 27 year old center back was a free agent after leaving Kuwait side Al Shabab recently and until his transfer had been training with Great Olympics for fitness.

Atinga was a member of the victorious Black Stars B squad who won the WAFU Zone B Champuionsgip in Ghana.

He was linked with a move to Great Olympics and Aduana Stars before finally signing for the Tarkwa based club.

The former Hearts of Oak defender has in the past played for Albanian side FK Tirana and Kuwaiti side, Al Shabab.

He is the latest acquisition by the two-time FA Cup holders after the signing of Zakaria Mumuni and Benjanim Arthur.

