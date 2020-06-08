2 hours ago

Ghana's Rabiu Mohammed is among several players that have been released by French Ligue 2 side Paris FC.

The defensive midfielder joined the lower tier French side last season from Russian side Krylya Sovetov Samara.

Rabiu's contract with the capital based club was set to expire on June 30 and with no talks of an extension planned the club have decided to release the Ghanaian midfielder.

The player has been an integral member of the Paris Fc since joining on a free transfer from Russian side Krylya Sovetov Samara.

After his release from the lower tier club, the former Ghana youth star can now begin talks with other clubs who maybe interested in him.

Rabiu Mohammed was not the only player let go by the Paris based club in the official statement released as there have been several players including former AC Milan and PSG winger Jeremy Menez.

The 30 year old Ghanaian midfielder has been a regular for the Parisians making 14 appearances scoring a goal in the second tier league in France.