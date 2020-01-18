2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Sowah has secured a move to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen after passing a trial.

The defender has penned a two year contract with Liege Province based club after a successful trial with them.

Sowah did not make a single appearance for his former club Anderlecht in the first round of the Jupiler Pro League due to persistent injury woes.

He would hope joining Eupen will be the start of a fresh chapter in his young injury ravaged career as he bids to resurrect his stagnating career.

The player did not join the aspire academy owned club on their training camp in Doha, Qatar but his new club have been impressed enough with his fitness to award him a contract having featured in a single trial match against PSV Eindhoven where he lasted the full duration of the game and heavily impressed his then suitors.