2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder cum defender Nathaniel Adjei has signed a contract with the first team Swedish side Hammarby.

He joined Hammarby's third-tier side HTFF last season from Ghanaian side Danboat FC.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract and will be ready to play from 15 July.

Last summer, Nathaniel Adjei joined HTFF on loan from the Ghanaian club Danbort FC. After his performances in division 1, Hammarby has decided to make the transfer permanent, and Adjei is thus promoted to the A-team.

"Adjei has had a very good development in HTFF. He is a midfielder with huge potential who looks very exciting for the future, and we have made the decision to buy him from his Ghanaian club", says Jesper Jansson.

In total Nathaniel Adjei has played 22 matches for HTFF. Last winter he was part of the A-team's camp in Spain where there were a couple of appearances in the training matches Hammarby played there.

From now on, he is seriously competing for a place in Hammarby's A-team.

"Hammarby is a very good club, and that the team management believes in me feels fantastic. I have received good support from the entire management staff of the club and feel that I have developed a lot since I came here. It motivates me to work even harder to reach my and the club's goals," says Nathaniel Adjei.