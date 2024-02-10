1 day ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has completed a summer transfer to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion as officially announced by the English side.

FC Nordsjaelland, Osman's current club, has accepted an impressive offer of approximately €19.5 million, supplemented by €3 million in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause from the ambitious Premier League outfit.

"Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed an agreement has been reached with Danish team FC Nordsjaelland for the signing of Ibrahim Osman in summer 2024.

The Ghanaian winger will join the club when the transfer window opens later this year, on a contract that runs until June 2029." Brighton announced on their official website.

While West Ham made attempts to secure the teenager's services during the winter transfer window, negotiations faltered, leading to Brighton & Hove Albion seizing the opportunity to finalize the transfer.

Technical director of the Seagulls David Weir said, “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

The 19-year-old joined FC Nodsjaelland from Ghana’s Right to Dream academy in January 2023, following the same pathway to Albion that was taken by Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra.

Ibrahim has made 29 appearances so far this campaign for the Danish side, scoring four goals and being credited with five assists.