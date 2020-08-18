20 minutes ago

Austrian born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has joined second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf from German Bundesliga side Augsburg.

The center back will play in the Bundesliga II after Fortuna Dusseldorf suffered relegation in the 2019/2020 league season.

He passed his mandatory medical exams before joining his new side for the 2020/2021 league season.

Kevin Danso last season played for Ralph Husenhuttl's Southampton but had a season to forget as he barely played any games for the saints.

Southampton had the option to have made the loan deal permanent but opted against taking that option as the player was anything but successful.

The player who will be embarking on his second loan spell away from his parent club Augsburg is contracted to the German Bundesliga side till June 2024.

Kevin Danso is an Austrian national despite having a Ghanaian parents and has played for the senior national team of Austria making his debut in a World Cup qualifier in 2017.