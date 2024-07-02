4 hours ago

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have successfully secured the signing of former Asante Kotoko forward Steven Desse Mukwala.

The Uganda international joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Kotoko.

Mukwala, who opted to part ways with the Ghanaian giants after his contract expired last month, has signed a three-year contract with Simba SC ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

The 24-year-old forward is expected to be a valuable addition to the Simba SC squad as they aim to make a significant impact both domestically and in Africa.

Mukwala joined Kotoko in 2022 from Ugandan side URA FC and quickly established himself as a key player for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring over 25 goals in 65 league appearances.

In his debut season with Kotoko, Mukwala scored 11 goals, making an immediate impact.

He further improved his performance in the recently concluded season, netting 14 goals, including a memorable brace against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Simba SC will be hoping that Mukwala's goal-scoring prowess will help them achieve their ambitions in both domestic and continental competitions.