2 hours ago

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will switch to his favorite jersey number 5 for the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

The Ghanaian midfielder who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 for 50million Euros from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid was forced to wear jersey number 18 for the season.

Partey's favourite number five jersey which he wore at Atletico Madrid and also uses for the Black Stars was used by Greek defender Sokratis when the Ghanaian midfielder joined Arsenal.

Thomas Partey’s switch to jersey number 5 is now official. There were discussions for him to also have Partey on the back of his jersey but he will continue with Thomas.

“I like the No 5 because it’s one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me,” he told Arsenal.com.

“It’s the number I’ve worn for the past few years, so for me it’s one of the best numbers.”

The Ghanaian had a topsy turvy season for the Gunners which was blighted by incessant injuries which reduced his impact for Arsenal.

He played 32 times in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

?s=20