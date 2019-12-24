2 hours ago

Wa All Stars have officially announced the appointment of Goran Barjaktarevic as their new head coach for the upcoming 2019/2020 league season.

The Eastern European trainer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday and was met on his arrival by officials of the club.

All stars have high hopes in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and are therefore upgrading their technical department for an assault on the Ghana league.

The former Premier League winners have been without a coach after former Kaizer Chiefs coach John Paintsil was forced out of his role as head coach due to his lack of the necessary coaching certification.

Goran Barjaktarevichas his work cut out for him as with barely a week to the commencement of the football season he is taking over a new football club.

The Club also clarified the position of John Painstil who was relieved of hi duties due to his inability to meet the required coaching certification but the club has confirmed he will be acting as a scout for the coming season.

The Eastern European trainer is expected to be in charge of Wa All Stars when they take on Liberty Professionals in their season opener at their Kael Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: