4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed the match officials for the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Charity Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club and Kpando Heart of Lions Football Club.

Nii Cofie Gideon has been named the Centre Referee, with Ato Yawson and Richard Nartey serving as Assistant Referees 1 and 2, respectively.

Laud Nettey will act as the Fourth Official, and Alexander Azamati has been designated as the Match Commissioner.

The anniversary cup match is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The GFA is confident that both Premier League clubs will adhere to the relevant regulations to ensure a successful and respectful event, honoring His Royal Highness Nii (Dr.) Ayi Bonte II, the Paramount Chief of Gbese and Adonten of the Ga State.

This ceremonial match also aims to promote peace ahead of Ghana's 2024 General Elections. All stakeholders are encouraged to take note of the arrangements and comply accordingly.