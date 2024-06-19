6 hours ago

The family of Dr. Kofi Koduah (KK) Sarpong, a former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has challenged the legitimacy of the newly-installed Paramount Chief of Offinso (Offinsohene), Nana Dwamena Akenten II.

According to a report by Kumasi-based Oheneba Media, the family of Dr. KK Sarpong, whose nomination as Offinsohene was rejected by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with some members of the royal family of Offinso, petitioned the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to challenge the legitimacy of Nana Dwamena Akenten II.

The House of Chiefs set up a committee chaired by Essumagyahene, Nana Okyere Kwasi Ntiamuah, and had Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Koduah and Kuntanasehene as members, which sat on the matter on June 15, 2024.

The committee adjourned the sitting on the petition to July 19, 2024, because most of the stakeholders in the impasse had yet to respond to the issues in the petition.

The committee also indicated that some of the chiefs and traditional leaders mentioned in the petition are yet to be served for them to be able to respond to some of the issues raised.

Nana Amoako Poku was announced as the new paramount chief for the people of Offinso at the final Asanteman Council meeting of 2023, presided over by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Offinso Traditional Area settled on Nana Amoako Poku, a 68-year-old, to take over traditional leadership, resolving a longstanding dispute that saw Otumfuo reject the preferred candidate of the Queen Mother thrice.

The stool name of Nana Amoako Poku has been revealed as Nana Dwamena Akenten II after he swore the oath of allegiance to the chiefs and people of Offinso on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The Queen Mother of Offinso, who had failed to nominate a qualified royal for the vacant stool, was absent; hence, it was the Kwakwaboa Abusuapanyin, Opanyin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah, who introduced the new Offinsohene to his people.

Nana Dwamena Akenten II succeeds Nana Wiafe Akenten III, who held the role from 1946 to 2021.

On three occasions, the Asantehene offered the Queen Mother the opportunity to nominate a candidate, and each time she put forward Dr. KK Sarpong.

However, her nomination was challenged because Dr. KK Sarpong was not from the royal family.

In line with Asante tradition, the responsibility fell on the Abusuapanyin to nominate a candidate, leading to the introduction of Nana Amoako Poku.

Source: Ghanaweb