The Offinso Circuit Court has handed down a combined 75-year prison sentence with hard labour to three young men found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery following an attack on a truck driver and his mate near Asempanaye in the Ashanti Region.

The convicts — Nasiru Abdul-Malik (22), Solomon Kwaku Annor Clinton (23), and Hakeem Ibrahim (20) — pleaded guilty to the charges.

Presiding judge His Honour Paul Oduro sentenced each to 10 years for conspiracy and 15 years for robbery, with the terms to run concurrently.

The prosecution told the court that on September 22, 2025, a truck carrying bags of fertiliser from Tema to Wa stopped at Asempanaye along the Kumasi–Techiman highway for repairs.

Around 1:30 a.m. the following day, the three, all residents of Asempanaye, launched a violent attack on the driver and his assistant armed with an axe, a machete, and a pair of scissors.

They escaped with a Samsung A24 Ultra smartphone valued at GH¢14,000, two other phones, a backpack containing personal effects, and GH¢140 in cash.

Their robbery, however, was short-lived, as youth in the community quickly mobilised to apprehend them and handed them over to the police. Investigations led to the recovery of the stolen items, and the culprits admitted to the offence.

The convicts have since been transferred to the Kumasi Central Prisons to begin their sentences.

In a statement from Mampong on September 29, the Ashanti North Police Command commended residents of Asempanaye for their vigilance and reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing criminals to justice.