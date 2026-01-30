4 hours ago

Dr Isaac Yaw Ofori Opoku, Member of Parliament for Offinso South and Ranking Member of the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, has called on the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to give equal attention to coffee and shea nuts alongside cocoa.

Dr Opoku noted that, historically, COCOBOD has focused predominantly on cocoa, often overlooking other key crops that fall under its mandate, including coffee and shea.

The Board is tasked with managing the production, quality control, and marketing of Ghana’s cocoa, coffee, and shea nut industries. Its responsibilities also include implementing pest and disease control programmes and funding research to improve crop quality. These initiatives aim to boost national profitability by promoting the processing of raw materials and cocoa by-products into value-added products for both domestic and international markets.

Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Dr Opoku expressed concern that significant improvements are still needed in the management of coffee and shea nuts. He urged COCOBOD officials to introduce robust systems for regulating internal trade and overseeing the grading, sealing, and certification of these crops, similar to the rigorous standards applied to cocoa.

“We have to dedicate enough resources and time to the management of coffee and shea nuts. Shea, in particular, has great value. COCOBOD has a sub-station at Bole where research is conducted into coffee and shea nuts, but more needs to be done. We must channel more resources to the northern sector and place value on shea because, if we do so, we will secure better prices. We should also not ignore coffee,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong.

Dr Opoku also highlighted efforts by former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr Stephen Opuni, who had previously set ambitious targets to enhance coffee production, aiming for 100,000 metric tonnes.

He stressed that cocoa should not remain the sole focus of agricultural investment and institutional attention if Ghana is to fully unlock the economic potential of its other cash crops.

“Focusing solely on cocoa limits our opportunities. By properly investing in coffee and shea, we can increase revenues, support farmers, and expand Ghana’s presence in international markets,” Dr Opoku added.