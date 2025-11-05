16 minutes ago

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah says his youthful appearance at age 50 is the result of regular fasting.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie, the veteran artiste revealed that he dedicates two to three weeks each year to fasting as a way of helping his body recover from toxic substances.

“Sometimes I fast for two weeks. Every year I fast. Sometimes I do it for 21 days, and then just cut back on food and everything. That’s all. And a bit of training; walking, I will go to my farm, see the chicken, everything and laugh,” he said.

Ofori Amponsah explained that fasting helps the body rejuvenate and contributes to longevity.

“It’s very important to fast if you want to live long. Some of the food we take in are toxic, so sometimes when you break the system for a while it gets rejuvenated,” he added.

He also encouraged those who may struggle to fast for extended periods to try delaying their first meal of the day until midday.