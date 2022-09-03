3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo, has called for major changes at the Finance Ministry, reiterating his criticism of the Finance Minister and the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of the economy.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Adongo said Ghana’s economic crisis was reason enough for changes at the Finance Ministry.

His remarks were in response to President Akufo-Addo expressing confidence in the performance of his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta despite the economic downturn that has seen Ghana return to the IMF for support.

However, Mr. Adongo retorted that, “if you know how to manage an economy better, you don’t run it into a mess.”

“You are in a mess because you don’t have the capacity,” the MP added.

Mr. Adongo feels the setup at the Finance Ministry is also inadequate for the management of the economy.

“We need a very serious leadership change at the Ministry of Finance and a restructuring of the Ministry of Finance itself to deliver the combination of skill set and expertise required for the management of a modern economy.”

He also stressed that the decision to keep Mr. Ofori-Atta at the Finance Ministry reflected badly on the President.

“Unfortunately, we have a president who doesn’t even understand what it means to manage an economy, and he is comfortable with the mess and the malaise.”

Source: citifmonline