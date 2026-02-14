6 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has played down the deletion of an INTERPOL Red Notice against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, insisting that legal and diplomatic processes are already underway to secure his appearance before court in Ghana.

In a statement dated 13 February 2026, the OSP confirmed that the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) ordered the removal of the notice, citing INTERPOL’s rules on political neutrality and notice processing. However, the anti-corruption agency stressed that the development does not halt or derail ongoing criminal proceedings against the former minister.

According to the OSP, the CCF observed that circumstances surrounding the issuance of the Red Notice, including public political commentary on the investigation and acknowledged procedural limitations at the time, influenced the decision. The commission also noted that later developments made the notice unnecessary, as Mr Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts were known and cooperation with United States authorities was already in progress.

The OSP disclosed that extradition processes had commenced following Mr Ofori-Atta’s arrest in the United States on 6 January 2026 and that summons issued by the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra have been transmitted to U.S. authorities for service, requiring him to respond to multiple criminal charges.

The Office said it continues to work through established legal and diplomatic channels to ensure Mr Ofori-Atta’s appearance before the Ghanaian courts, adding that the removal of the Red Notice does not extinguish the underlying case.

Reaffirming its mandate, the OSP stated that it remains guided solely by law and evidence and is committed to due process as well as the fair, lawful and impartial prosecution of corruption and corruption-related offences.