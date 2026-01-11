2 days ago

The pressure is steadily mounting on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, with fresh indications that his time in the United States could soon come to an abrupt close as Ghanaian authorities move to secure his return.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, has revealed that state agencies are deeply engaged in the unfolding immigration case involving the former Akufo-Addo administration heavyweight, who was recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speaking on TV3 on Saturday, January 10, Dr. Srem-Sai suggested that the process for Mr. Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana is already in motion.

“Ofori-Attta could be back in Ghana sooner than expected,” he said, stressing that the Attorney-General’s Department is not standing on the sidelines but is actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities.

A crucial twist in the case, according to the Deputy Attorney-General, is the true status of Mr. Ofori-Atta’s U.S. visa. Contrary to earlier claims that it had simply expired, he disclosed that the document was formally revoked by U.S. authorities in June 2025 — a development also confirmed by Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

The distinction, he explained, is legally significant.

“An expiration just means the visa has run out. A revocation means it was actively cancelled. The information we have is that his visa was revoked, so he has effectively been living in the U.S. without a valid visa,” Dr. Srem-Sai said.

He added that ICE’s action was therefore inevitable.

“ICE does not come for you unless there is a visa issue — and that is exactly what has happened.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s possible return to Ghana comes at a sensitive moment, as the Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor are gearing up to pursue cases linked to the SML revenue deal and the controversial National Cathedral project.

Although his legal team has cited a pending application for adjustment of status as a basis for him to remain in the U.S., the earlier revocation of his visa suggests that American authorities may have already taken a firm position on his immigration standing — bringing the former finance minister closer to an enforced return to face the legal battles awaiting him at home.