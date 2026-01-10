8 hours ago

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai has disclosed that the United States visa of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was formally revoked in June 2025, countering earlier claims that it had simply expired.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, he said information available to the Attorney-General’s office clearly shows the visa was cancelled by U.S. authorities.

“ICE will not come for you unless you have visa issues — that is what has happened,” he stated. “In June 2025, his visa was revoked; it did not expire. The information we have is that he has been living in America without a valid visa.”

Under U.S. immigration rules, visas may be revoked when a holder becomes ineligible, including in cases involving breaches of visa conditions, misrepresentation or other grounds of inadmissibility.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over issues related to his immigration status. This was confirmed in a public statement released on January 7 by his legal team, Minka-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners.

The lawyers said his U.S. attorneys are engaging immigration officials and expect a swift resolution. They explained that Mr. Ofori-Atta has a pending application for adjustment of status, which allows an individual to remain legally in the United States beyond the validity of their visa.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorizes a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common,” the statement said.

They further assured the public that he is fully cooperating with ICE to resolve the matter.

Beyond his immigration challenges, Mr. Ofori-Atta is also being sought by Ghana’s Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor over investigations linked to the SML revenue assurance deal, the National Cathedral project and other matters.

Although he is currently in the United States undergoing medical treatment for a long-term health condition and has indicated through his lawyers that he intends to return to Ghana, the unfolding developments have cast uncertainty over when that will happen.