The immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has expressed profound gratitude to the party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video from his thanksgiving service shared on Facebook on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Ofosu-Ampofo acknowledged that without the intervention of Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, he would not have been able to afford a surgery he had abroad.

He revealed that Mahama and his family provided not only significant financial support but also led the fundraising efforts to ensure he had the necessary funds for the surgery.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the support of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for what he did for me. While on my hospital bed, I reached out to him and said, ‘Your Excellency, I’m in trouble.’ Before I left for treatment, I discussed it with him, and we initially thought the surgery would cost around $30,000. He supported me so I could proceed.

“When I got there and the bills started coming in, I called him again and said, ‘This is tougher than expected.’ He reassured me, saying, ‘Chairman, relax. I will be your fundraiser.’ The amount of money that President Mahama and his family, particularly his brother Ibrahim, raised to support me was enormous. Mahama told me, ‘Chairman, if you have a friend you’d like me to contact, I’m your fundraiser—just call me, and I’ll reach out to them.’ And it worked like magic,” Ofosu-Ampofo shared.

He also extended his heartfelt thanks to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the NDC leadership for their unwavering support during his difficult time.

“I also want to sincerely thank the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, the Right Honourable A.S.K. Bagbin, for his support, as well as my party leadership for their assistance, which helped me navigate all that I have been through. I want to thank Almighty God once again,” he concluded.

Watch video below: