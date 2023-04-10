1 hour ago

When a 13-second clip that captured an agitated Stonebwoy smashing the mobile phone of a male fan went viral, some naysayers attempted to paint a negative narrative by tagging the popular musician as one of the meanest celebrities in Ghana.

Twitter users have shared varied opinions with some jumping to the defense of Stonebwoy who lost his cool when a fan approached his vehicle to capture a video of him.

Event host and hype man, Ogee the MC, is the latest to defend the artiste.

He has narrated what led to Stonebwoy's actions adding that it was in self-defense. He claimed that the story has been twisted just to put the artiste in a bad light.

On his account, the artiste who was out with his family at the beach was mobbed by some fans who ended up hitting his car. This caused his children to panic, resulting in their father's defense.

In a tweet dated April 10, Ogee responded to a Twitter user, @BongoIdeas

who shared the said video and called on the public to boycott Stonebwoy.

"lol I don’t even like talking on here, but I see what you tryna do and it’s mad funny, cos did you know he had kids in the car and they started crying cos they had a panic attack with the way they were banging on the car??? good luck," Ogee wrote.

Watch the video below: