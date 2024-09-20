3 hours ago

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy’s team has issued an official statement regarding the recent arrest of Kwaku Osei Krankye Asiedu (KOKA) and addressed the circulating rumors.

The team confirmed that the decision to report KOKA to the police was made in consultation with their legal advisors after he allegedly made threats against Ohemaa Mercy’s life.

KOKA, a former team member and marketer of the Tehilla concert, claimed he was owed GHS 8,000 and has made many unsuccessful attempts to recover the money.

In view of this, he threatened to send thugs after the gospel artist if he wasn’t paid.

These threats prompted the team to take legal action, leading to KOKA’s arrest.

Following the incident, KOKA mistakenly accused Joy News presenter Becky of being responsible for setting him up, a claim Becky has since denied.

Ohemaa Mercy’s team has, in the official statement, clarified that Becky had no involvement in KOKA’s arrest and played no role in the situation, as had been speculated.

The team offered a formal apology to Becky for being unfairly implicated in the matter and assured the public that she was not connected to the events in any way.