Brother Sammy has expressed his strong views concerning Ohemaa Mercy’s controversial revelation God asked her to divorce her husband Isaac Twum Ampofo after three months of prayer on an unnamed mountain during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Brother Sammy spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, on September 11, 2024.

Interestingly, the Gospel star favoured divorce despite strong Christian teachings against it but did not approve of Ohemaa Mercy’s approach to the hot topic.

Challenging those who strictly say God disapproves of divorce in all instances because the bible says what God has put together no one should put apart, Brother Sammy asked: “How do you know God put two people together in the first place?”

He contended God does not directly arrange marriages, and that the desire and decision to marry was a purely human thing.

“God does not roam to find a woman for a man to marry. Rather, you search for a woman, take her to your parents, and with their blessings conduct the engagement ceremony. From there, you take it to the pastor for the wedding ceremony. God is not involved in this. He has not arranged any marriage for anyone. You found your partner at the club, party, funeral, etc., and married them,” the singer said.

He admonished people in abusive marriages to consider divorce.

“If your life is under attack in your marriage, run,” adding marriage is not eternal. “We came into this life with nothing and shall leave with nothing. Marriage is one of the things we’ll leave behind.”

Despite his views on divorce, Brother Sammy argued “Ohemaa Mercy lied about hearing God’s voice asking her to divorce her husband. It’s never true but lies.”

“If she hadn’t prayed about marrying her husband and now has divorced him, that’s fine. If it was God who instructed her to marry and did not ask her to dissolve the marriage while she received support from her husband through thick and thin and has eventually prospered, and now has sought to leave, we will all see what the consequences will be,” he admonished.

Furthermore, the Aduro Bia Nka Deem singer expressed suspicion Ohemaa Mercy seeks to be freed from the constraints of matrimony.

“This is hypocrisy. God has not said any such thing. She’s lying. She’s had the number of children she wants. They will take care of her when she is aged and ailing. She has a house and now seeks independence to enjoy life. You see marriage is a cage. When you’re in it, you are not free to do some things. So if you want to be free to do as you please, you blame God as the author of your divorce. God will never ask you to dissolve your marriage,” he said.

Brother Sammy vehemently disagreed with an audience member who asserted he was supposed to support Ohemaa Mercy seeing as they were colleagues in the Gospel industry.