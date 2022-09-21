3 hours ago

An Ohio man who claimed to be a Ghanaian prince and scammed several victims has been convicted of ten counts of various federal fraud crimes in the United States of America.

Daryl Robert Harrison who lives in Dayton - Western Ohio, also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, 44, defrauded at least 14 victims of more than $800,000.

He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering.

A jury announced the verdict of the trial which started on Sept. 5 before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman.

According to court documents and trial testimony, from January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison defrauded victims who thought they were investing in African trucking and mining companies.

He falsely told his victims he is a royal prince from Ghana – and that his investors will earn a return of 28-33% on their investment as he had a direct connection with the various companies.

The convict and his stepfather claimed to be Pastors with Power House of Prayer Ministries which organized and sponsored religious programs throughout the Greater Dayton area, Southwestern Ohio area and Parker, Colorado with many of his victims being members of the congregation.

Harrison routinely withdrew thousands of dollars in cash from the Ministries bank accounts shortly after receiving investments. Harrison and his stepfather used the investment funds to rent a house in Colorado, purchase luxury vehicles, airplane tickets, hotel accommodations and rental cars.

The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2020.

Harrison will be sentenced at a future sentencing hearing. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence.

Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Jaime Carazo, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service, announced the verdict. Assistant United States Attorneys Dwight K. Keller and Ryan A. Saunders are representing the United States in this case.