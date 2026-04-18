5 hours ago

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that control of the Strait of Hormuz has “returned to its previous state,” reversing a brief opening announced Friday and contradicting President Donald Trump’s claim that the world’s most critical oil chokepoint was fully open.

Tehran said the Strait is now under “strict management and control of the armed forces” and accused the U.S. of “piracy” over its ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports, which the IRGC says violates the ceasefire. Until the blockade ends, the Strait remains closed.

The reversal came just hours after oil markets reacted to Friday’s announcement. Brent crude dropped roughly 9.5% to $89.89 per barrel, while WTI fell more than 10% to $84.89.

Prices are expected to rebound when markets open Monday, April 20, 2026.

The conflict began February 28 when the U.S. and Israel struck Iranian military targets. Iran quickly closed the Strait.

After weeks of aerial bombardment and failed negotiations, the U.S. imposed a full naval blockade on April 13.

Iran briefly allowed limited passage following a Lebanon ceasefire, only to reverse course Saturday after Trump said the blockade “will remain in full force” until Tehran signs a nuclear deal.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly reiterated Friday that the Strait is “completely open for business,” without acknowledging the IRGC’s latest announcement.

Maritime traffic remains limited. Reuters reported a convoy of LPG carriers passing through, while Bloomberg said several tankers turned back.

Ship-tracking data shows minimal movement. Iran’s conditions — commercial vessels only, no ships from “hostile countries,” and coordination with IRGC forces — remain in place, effectively barring most Western-linked shipping.

The Strait handles roughly 20% of global oil supply, about 20 million barrels per day. The International Energy Agency warns that Middle East oil output recovery could take up to two years.

Pakistan’s army chief ended a three-day visit to Tehran Friday to arrange a second round of nuclear talks after the first round in Islamabad failed to produce a deal.

For now, the Strait remains closed, the blockade continues, and the gap between U.S. statements and Iran’s actions is as wide as ever.