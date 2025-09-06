3 hours ago

Residents of Kwabenya Comet in Accra have been gripped with fear after an Okada rider was discovered dead, his throat reportedly slit in what appears to be another brutal attack in the area.

The incident mirrors the earlier killing of Immigration Officer Stephen Amoah, who was murdered under similar circumstances a few months ago.

The repetition of such violent crimes has unsettled the community, with many describing the situation as a growing security crisis.

Locals are appealing to the police to step up patrols and restore order, warning that the trend could spiral further if unchecked.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the latest killing. However, no suspects have been arrested as yet.