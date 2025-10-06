4 hours ago

The Commercial National Okada Riders Union has voiced frustration over the government's continued delay in legalising commercial motorcycle operations in Ghana, warning that the lack of regulation is severely impacting their livelihoods.

According to the Union, the absence of a legal framework has left riders exposed to frequent police harassment, arbitrary arrests, and extortion, deterring many from working freely and consistently.

When passed, the proposed legislation is expected to regulate the commercial use of motorcycles and introduce nationwide safety standards for riders and passengers.

Speaking to Citi News on Sunday, October 5, 2025, President of the Union, Mohammed Tijani, said many riders are losing income due to the legal uncertainty surrounding their work.

“The current President promised that if he wins, he will legalise the job for us, but that has not happened yet. The pressure on us is unbearable. The boys are crying. The little income they make to feed their families or continue their education is being taken away through police harassment,” he lamented.

Mr. Tijani further claimed that despite having valid driver’s licences and roadworthy certificates, many riders are still subjected to unjust treatment.

“You are required to have your licence and roadworthy certificate before you can ride. But when you are stopped by the police and you show them these documents, they still insist on going to the DVLA to verify if they are genuine. That’s unfair. And when you are arrested, you can’t go to their offices empty-handed, or you won’t get your motorbike back,” Mr. Tijani alleged.

The Union is urging the government to act swiftly to pass the necessary legislation, which they say would not only protect riders but also help formalise a sector that supports thousands of families across the country.