3 hours ago

Former Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has strongly denied reports that Ghana’s health data under the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) is hosted in India, calling the claim “an absolute falsehood.”

His response follows comments by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who alleged that the LHIMS vendor had disrupted access to the system after refusing to hand over full administrative rights to the government amid a contract dispute.

Dr. Okoe Boye expressed disappointment over what he termed “serious misrepresentations” by the minister, insisting that all national health records—covering about 25 million clients—are securely stored on servers located within the Ministry of Health’s headquarters in Accra.

“All our health data is hosted locally, on the Ministry’s first-floor server, with individual hospitals keeping their own backups. The claim about India is entirely false,” he stated.

He further clarified that the ministry’s centralized server functions as a remote backup for hospital-level data, ensuring national control and data security.

Dr. Okoe Boye urged for accuracy and restraint in public communications about the LHIMS system, warning that misinformation could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s digital health infrastructure.