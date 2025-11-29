5 hours ago

Former Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has cautioned political actors against what he calls dangerous attempts to ridicule and undermine the Zipline drone medical delivery system, arguing that such rhetoric puts lives at risk in remote communities that rely on emergency supplies.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Friday, November 28, Dr Okoe Boye defended the relevance of the service, emphasising that drone delivery remains one of the fastest and most reliable lifelines for health facilities facing shortages of critical medical commodities.

“If a centre does not have a blood-related product and needs it urgently, when you WhatsApp Zipline, they will fly with the stock they have and drop the vaccine at the hospital compound,” he explained. “By doing this, you save time calling people. If you have to drive five hours, it could be done by Zipline in 25 minutes," he said.

He criticised what he described as excessive politicisation of the programme, saying claims that drones are being misused, only serve to discredit a system that has already proven effective in saving lives.

“This talk is an attempt to ridicule the whole project and throw it away. Sometimes, too much politics can endanger lives,” he said.

Dr Okoe Boye said national leadership should prioritise strengthening life-saving systems rather than attacking them for political gain.

“The essence of a politician or a leader is not to rest and make yourself comfortable but to work so hard that those far away from you can receive some help when they need it most,” he added.

His remarks come as the Zipline service faces mounting scrutiny in Parliament. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has called for the termination of the government’s contract with the drone company, describing it as a waste of public funds.

The debate intensified after Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin requested that the Health Minister appear before Parliament next week to brief the House on efforts to revive operations at three Zipline centres that have shut down due to a government indebtedness of GH₵175 million.