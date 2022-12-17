2 hours ago

Ghanaian celebrities, as well as family and friends, turned up in their numbers on Saturday, December 17, to show love and support to Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, better known as Okomfo Kollege when he laid his late wife to rest.

The widower who couldn't hold back his tears was surrounded by family and close friends who offered him a shoulder to cry on during the burial service at the Tabere School Park in the Ashanti Region.

As earlier reported, the actor's late wife, Millicent Oteng, 34, passed away while during labour in November 2022.

The funeral had in attendance popular faces in the movie industry. The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Dr Likee, Wayoosi, Oboy Siki and others graced the ceremony, clad in mourning clothes.

Fans of the actor have also taken to their social media pages to send messages of condolences to the bereaved family.

Others offered prayers for the widower and asked for strength from God to carry him through these trying times.

Check out the videos by blogger Nana Baffour

Source: Ghanaweb