1 hour ago

Music producer Joseph Appiah, popularly known as Quick Action, has described Okomfour Kwadee’s current health situation as “family matter”.

A recent video of Kwadee who looks emaciated and unkempt, performing to a gathering, has raised serious concerns among music fans and creative industry stakeholders.

The video has since stoked a conversation about the current mental health status and general financial condition of the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker who has been to rehab a number of times in the past years.

Quick Action, a close friend of Kwadee, said on Joy FM‘s Showbiz A-Z that the last time he heard from him was November 2023. According to him, he was told by the musician that he had travelled to his hometown for a family reunion.

Asked how he felt when he first saw the video, Quick Action answered: “It has become a family matter so I can’t say much about it.”

He, however, noted that he tried to reach out to Kwadee but his number did not go through.

“No matter how much you love someone, you can never take medicine for them. There is a limit to what you can do for anybody,” he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

According to Quick Action, although he had offered help to the artiste in the past, he later received flak from a section of the public that he was rather exploiting him.

“There was a programme that I led him to perform at the RTP awards. People started accusing me of using Kwadee’s money for my trip to London. Meanwhile, Kwadee had gone for the performance money himself when I had not even returned to Ghana,” he said.

Quick Action is not the only one that has faced challenges in trying to offer support to Kwadee. Abraham Ohene Djan, Ogunskele of 2Toff Fame, Hammer Nti of Pure FM and Evangelist Lord Kenya had all tried to get medical relief for him but to no avail. Kwadee’s mother is reported to have, on several occasions, obstructed any intervention from friends and stakeholders of the creative industry, a behaviour that has gotten a lot of these industry people disinterested in getting closer to Kwadee.

Reacting to the possibility of the creative industry offering help for the artiste, Quick Action said God is involved.

“We pray for him, myself and my wife, we always pray for him and we know we are going for to see some positive results,” he noted.

Kwadee’s unique style of rapping and singing, together with his captivating story-telling prowess, set him apart from his contemporaries.

He is known for songs such as ‘Abrantie’, ‘Ofie Nipa’, ‘Meko M’anim’, ‘Yeko Mmaa Pe’, ‘Ataa Adwoa’, ‘Boyz Boyz’, among others.